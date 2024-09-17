Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Warriors are on the verge of creating more history in their already-stacked record books, requiring just one point against Salford Red Devils.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A draw or win on Thursday would see Matt Peet’s side claim back-to-back League Leaders’ Shields for the first time ever - with the award first introduced in 2002.

Only one other club has achieved the feat in St Helens, having won the title nine times in history, including four wins on the bounce from 2005 to 2008 - and back-to-back in 2018 and 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Warriors could claim back-to-back League Leaders' Shields for the first time in their history this week

Wigan, with wins in 2010, 2012, 2020 and 2023, are on the brink of adding to their successful history, having already claimed a record-equalling fifth World Club Challenge earlier this year, and a record-extending 21st Challenge Cup.

“It is something that we’ve mentioned,” Peet said.

“It’s important to recognise that we have the opportunity to do something quite unique, certainly in this club’s history.

“We don’t want to brush over that, we do talk about it. It’s not the main focus, but we acknowledge it and it excites us but as ever with this group, we talk about doing it for the supporters, our friends, our families, for one another, and try to make that the main reason.

“We want to create memories and a good atmosphere around the town, and send people home happy and entertained. But the opportunity to win trophies and to do that consistently is part and parcel of being at this club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A top place finish will ensure a home semi-final tie on Saturday, October 5, with the league leaders to host the lowest-ranked play-off winners.

Peet meanwhile has named an unchanged Wigan 21-man squad, and admits the last few weeks have already had a ‘play-off’ feel which has seen them claim impressive wins over rivals Hull KR and Leeds.

“For the last few games, there has been a play-off feel, especially with the atmosphere that has been created at the stadium,” Peet added.

“I think it brings the best out of our lads, and I think it will have another good feel on Thursday.”