Grand Final attendance update as Super League officials provide promising figures

This year’s final will mark the French outfit’s second appearance at the home of Manchester United, following their historic clash against St Helens in 2021.

Matt Peet’s side secured their place at the Theatre of Dreams for the first time since 2018 with a dominant 42-12 win over Hull KR in the semi-finals - with the 2020 tie behind-closed-doors in Hull.

Kai Pearce-Paul and Liam Marshall applaud the fans after 42-12 semi-final victory

Warriors fans were quick to snap up tickets on Sunday morning, with thousands queuing outside the DW Stadium to secure their place which saw the club sell out of their first allocation.

A further batch has since been released, with overall Grand Final ticket sales having now surged past the 45,177 attendance that was recorded the last time Steve McNamara’s outfit reached the final and a crowd ‘well in excess of 50,000’ already guaranteed.

Five planes have been charted and filled by the Dragons, with plenty of neutrals expected to attend on Saturday evening.