Grand Final attendance update as Super League officials provide promising figures
This year’s final will mark the French outfit’s second appearance at the home of Manchester United, following their historic clash against St Helens in 2021.
Matt Peet’s side secured their place at the Theatre of Dreams for the first time since 2018 with a dominant 42-12 win over Hull KR in the semi-finals - with the 2020 tie behind-closed-doors in Hull.
Warriors fans were quick to snap up tickets on Sunday morning, with thousands queuing outside the DW Stadium to secure their place which saw the club sell out of their first allocation.
A further batch has since been released, with overall Grand Final ticket sales having now surged past the 45,177 attendance that was recorded the last time Steve McNamara’s outfit reached the final and a crowd ‘well in excess of 50,000’ already guaranteed.