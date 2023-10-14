Grand Final hero Liam Marshall on ‘unbelievable feeling’ as he dedicates winning try to Warriors team-mates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Marshall, 27, scored the only four-pointer of the 80 minutes during Super League’s showpiece event to help his Warriors side to victory, with Harry Smith kicking three goals from as many attempts to help the club to their sixth Super League title.

The victory marked Matt Peet’s second major trophy in as many years in charge of the club following last season’s Challenge Cup success – as well as winning the 2023 League Leaders’ Shield – while it’s also an end of an era for departing chairman Ian Lenagan.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Marshall celebrates his try against Catalans Dragons at Old Trafford

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also an extra special moment for Marshall who was making his Grand Final debut, having missed the 2018 and 2020 showdowns due to injury - although the winger admits himself that those setbacks didn’t play a part in his preparations.

Jake Wardle was a huge influence in the triumph, going on to claim the Harry Sunderland Trophy, with the England international’s step beating Mitchell Pearce in the second half to find skipper Liam Farrell in support, who then assisted in-form Marshall for his 24th try of the year.

“To score what turned out to be the winning try in a Grand Final is absolutely outstanding for me as an individual but more importantly is the team's success,” Marshall said.

“The year probably didn’t start off that fantastic, but we’ve kicked on and the last six to eight weeks we’ve been outstanding and cemented ourselves as a champion team and hopefully we can build on this and there will be more going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ll have a good celebration but then it’s back to work in a few weeks.”

Marshall paid tribute to the players in the lead-up to his try in front of the famous Stretford End, having been denied previously in a chance that saw Tom Davies sin-binned for a professional foul after Wardle broke minutes into the second 40.

He continued: “It probably hasn’t sunk in yet.

"Luckily enough in my position you get those chances and full credit to the boys inside, Wardle and Faz [Farrell] put it on a plate and I had to fall over the line.