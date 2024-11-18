Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Mayor of Greater Manchester has congratulated Leigh Miners Rangers Rugby League Academy after the community club received The King’s Award for Voluntary Service in the 2024 Honours List.

The club boasts more than 25 teams of boys and girls supported by an army of volunteers, and have become the first ever junior rugby league club to receive the prestigious award. It is the equivalent of an MBE and represents the highest distinction for voluntary organisations in the UK.

More than 500 six to 16-year-olds are involved at the club, with around 70 registered coaches and a similar number of matchday support volunteers as well as casual volunteer helpers, equalling an excess of 150 volunteers helping the club on a regular basis.

Wigan's Jack Farrimond played his junior rugby league at Leigh Miners Rangers, pictured above with the community club's current youngsters and Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet

The Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, has congratulated the community club on their award. He said: “Leigh Miners Rangers RL Academy is the gold standard of a community sports club; a jewel in the crowns of Greater Manchester and Rugby League.

"It is right and fitting that the exceptional service to the community of the club’s many volunteers, and also the young people they support, has been recognised by His Majesty the King. I am proud to be associated with the club and congratulate all my friends there on this outstanding achievement.”

Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont also shared his congratulations for the community club. He commented: “This is a fantastic award befitting of a superb organisation which gives so many opportunities to the youngsters in our town. The facilities at Sutton Park are second to none and give a great focal point for the development of our great game.

“Our club has a very close link with the Miners Rangers Academy section and we are honoured to play our Reserves games and some of our Women’s fixtures there. The facilities are the envy of the clubs which visit us.

Leigh Miners Rangers Rugby League Academy have received the King's Award for Voluntary Service

“Our relationship will deepen due to the establishment of our academy which will further the opportunities for both boys and girls to reach their potential and represent our town.

“I would like to offer my congratulations on behalf of the club to everyone involved.”