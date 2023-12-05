News you can trust since 1853
Harry Smith confirms future with new long-term contract at Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors have confirmed the re-signing of half-back Harry Smith to a new contract until the end of the 2027 Super League season.
By Josh McAllister
Published 5th Dec 2023, 18:00 GMT
The 23-year-old was ever-present in Matt Peet’s squad in their double-winning 2023 campaign, lifting the League Leaders’ Shield and the Super League trophy at Old Trafford.

He later won the player of the series award in England’s 3-0 whitewash over Tonga on home soil, earning a starting spot under boss Shaun Wane.

Harry Smith has signed a new long-term contract with Wigan WarriorsHarry Smith has signed a new long-term contract with Wigan Warriors
Having reportedly attracted interest from the NRL following his stellar campaign, the academy product has confirmed his future at the DW Stadium.

Smith made his 100th appearance for the club in Round 27 against local rivals Leigh Leopards, and also surpassed 500 Super League points earlier in October.

The former Halton Farnworth Hornets junior is also up for this year’s IRL Golden Boot award.

On the extended contract, he said: “I’m really pleased to get the new deal sorted.

“Last year’s achievements have given me a real appetite for more.

“We are building something really special on and off the field. The new signings are a clear indication of that and I want to be a part of it.”

Warriors head coach Peet added: “We are delighted that Harry will be at the club for at least four more years.

"His development on and off the field has been outstanding and is a credit to his hard work and dedication.

“Harry is a player and a person we feel we can build around and the length of the contract shows his commitment to succeed at Wigan.”

