Former Wigan Warriors favourite Morgan Smithies has been pictured in his new colours following his move to the NRL.

The 23-year-old Super League Grand Final winner has reported to pre-season training for Canberra Raiders, having signed a three-year deal with the Australian capital outfit.

He has been pictured by his new club for the first time, linking up with Ricky Stuart’s squad that features recently-retired England international star Elliott Whitehead.

His move to the NRL was confirmed following the 10-2 triumph over Catalans Dragons for a 'significant transfer fee,’ joining back-rower Kai Peace-Paul in making the switch down under for 2024.

An academy product, having joined as a youngster from community club Siddal, Smithies made his first-team debut in 2019 and went on to make 114 appearances in cherry and white.