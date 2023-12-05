Morgan Smithies pictured in new colours following NRL move
The 23-year-old Super League Grand Final winner has reported to pre-season training for Canberra Raiders, having signed a three-year deal with the Australian capital outfit.
He has been pictured by his new club for the first time, linking up with Ricky Stuart’s squad that features recently-retired England international star Elliott Whitehead.
His move to the NRL was confirmed following the 10-2 triumph over Catalans Dragons for a 'significant transfer fee,’ joining back-rower Kai Peace-Paul in making the switch down under for 2024.
An academy product, having joined as a youngster from community club Siddal, Smithies made his first-team debut in 2019 and went on to make 114 appearances in cherry and white.
He won the Challenge Cup in 2022 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and earned his first England senior call-up earlier this year against France in the mid-season international fixture.