Harry Smith forced to fight for England spot following Shaun Wane’s George Williams admission

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Williams, 28, has missed the opening two fixtures due to a ban picked up with Warrington in Super League, with England having already secured a historic series triumph over Tonga with a game to spare following victories in St Helens and Huddersfield respectively.

Hull KR star Lewis, 22, scored a try on his debut in the opening 22-18 win in St Helens, while Grand Final winner Smith, 23, has kicked 12 of England’s 36 points so far.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Smith in action for England

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But following the 14-4 win at the John Smith’s Stadium, boss Wane confirmed that Williams will return to the international stage for the match in Leeds, with either Smith or Lewis set to miss out despite back-to-back wins against Kristian Woolf’s star-studded outfit.

“I don’t find that hard, I honestly don’t,” the 59-year-old coach admitted.

“I don’t mean to be arrogant, I don’t. My heart tells me who to pick, and that’s what I’ll do this week. We’ll have a strong team and they’ll be committed and really physical.

“I’ll pick the strongest team that I think can win, no question. It won’t be a long debate.

England Rugby League Training - Robin Park Arena, Wigan - England's George Williams

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“George will play, he’s my captain. He’s a player I admire, and I love what Mikey and Harry have done, but George will play.”

Meanwhile, Warrington flyer Matty Ashton was called into the side ahead of the clash in west Yorkshire to replace Tommy Makinson and celebrated only his second cap with two tries.

Veteran Makinson, who has scored 13 tries in 10 England appearances to date, could return from a short-term hand injury for the third and final test at Headingley Stadium, with ex-Wigan boss Wane a tough coach to please.

“I think Matty Ashton has to be better than what he was,” Wane reflected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has to be better. He’s a really good player, but he can play better.”