Harry Smith forced to fight for England spot following Shaun Wane’s George Williams admission

England boss Shaun Wane has confirmed that captain George Williams will return to his side for the third and final test against Tonga after serving his suspension - with either Harry Smith or Mikey Lewis set to be dropped from the halves.
By Josh McAllister
Published 30th Oct 2023, 10:22 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 10:28 GMT
Williams, 28, has missed the opening two fixtures due to a ban picked up with Warrington in Super League, with England having already secured a historic series triumph over Tonga with a game to spare following victories in St Helens and Huddersfield respectively.

Hull KR star Lewis, 22, scored a try on his debut in the opening 22-18 win in St Helens, while Grand Final winner Smith, 23, has kicked 12 of England’s 36 points so far.

Harry Smith in action for EnglandHarry Smith in action for England
But following the 14-4 win at the John Smith’s Stadium, boss Wane confirmed that Williams will return to the international stage for the match in Leeds, with either Smith or Lewis set to miss out despite back-to-back wins against Kristian Woolf’s star-studded outfit.

“I don’t find that hard, I honestly don’t,” the 59-year-old coach admitted.

“I don’t mean to be arrogant, I don’t. My heart tells me who to pick, and that’s what I’ll do this week. We’ll have a strong team and they’ll be committed and really physical.

“I’ll pick the strongest team that I think can win, no question. It won’t be a long debate.

England Rugby League Training - Robin Park Arena, Wigan - England's George WilliamsEngland Rugby League Training - Robin Park Arena, Wigan - England's George Williams
“George will play, he’s my captain. He’s a player I admire, and I love what Mikey and Harry have done, but George will play.”

Meanwhile, Warrington flyer Matty Ashton was called into the side ahead of the clash in west Yorkshire to replace Tommy Makinson and celebrated only his second cap with two tries.

Veteran Makinson, who has scored 13 tries in 10 England appearances to date, could return from a short-term hand injury for the third and final test at Headingley Stadium, with ex-Wigan boss Wane a tough coach to please.

“I think Matty Ashton has to be better than what he was,” Wane reflected.

“He has to be better. He’s a really good player, but he can play better.”

The final England squad is set to be confirmed on Thursday, with England Women to face Wales as part of a double header at the home of Leeds Rhinos on Saturday.

