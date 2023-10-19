News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

Harry Smith has ‘deserved his shot’ at England claims George Williams as captain discusses off-field influence following failed appeal

George Williams insists he still has a role to play at England off the field following his failed appeal against a two-match ban ahead of the test series against Tonga.
By Josh McAllister
Published 19th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 09:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 28-year-old Warrington star, who succeeds Sam Tomkins as England’s captain, will be forced to watch from the sidelines for the opening two games in St Helens and Huddersfield respectively in the first-ever series between the two nations.

Read More
Shaun Wane shares admiration for Harry Smith following England selection

Having led Wigan to Super League Grand Final glory over Catalans at Old Trafford, alongside this year’s League Leaders’ Shield, Harry Smith looks set to start against the international powerhouses after being included in Shaun Wane’s 24-player squad.

England’s Tom Burgess and George Williams with Tonga’s Tui Lolohea and Keon Koloamatangi with the England v Tonga Test Series TrophyEngland’s Tom Burgess and George Williams with Tonga’s Tui Lolohea and Keon Koloamatangi with the England v Tonga Test Series Trophy
England’s Tom Burgess and George Williams with Tonga’s Tui Lolohea and Keon Koloamatangi with the England v Tonga Test Series Trophy
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 22-year-old was one vote short of claiming the Harry Sunderland Trophy at Old Trafford, and could partner Mikey Lewis in the opening game at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

And Williams says he is looking forward to reuniting with Smith on the training field, having briefly played together as team-mates at the DW Stadium.

The England skipper said: “I played with Harry at Wigan in 2019 for a couple of games. I trained with him that year and I’ve seen him come through.

“He’s progressed really well and deserves a shot at England on the back of League Leaders’ Shield and winning the Grand Final, he’s had a great year for Wigan and I look forward to catching up with him again.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m looking forward to him coming in and obviously there’s Mikey Lewis from Hull KR, too. There’s some youth in there and I’m excited for a few lads within the group that haven’t really been in an end-of-year camp.

“This will probably be their biggest challenge yet.”

Williams, who returned to Super League with Warrington in 2021, will do all he can to help prepare the side off the field with the opening clash just days away against a star-studded Tonga.

England have 12 members included from last year’s World Cup on home soil, including NRL stars Tom Burgess, John Bateman, Elliott Whitehead, Victor Radley and this year’s NRL top try-scorer, Dom Young.

“I’ll have to lead in different ways off the pitch, in meetings and be influential that way instead of on the pitch,” Williams said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’ve got some talent, you look at some of the wingers for example - Tommy Makinson, Matty Ashton, Tom Johnstone and Dom Young - all four of them are flyers and exciting to watch.

“As much as we’ve got our hands full with Tonga, they’ve got their hands full with us.”

This year’s test series also sees Williams reunite with former Wigan team-mate and now captain Liam Farrell in the England camp, having won three major titles together for the Warriors.

It’s the first call-up for the veteran back-rower in two-years, having missed last year’s World Cup due to a knee injury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is joined by Toby King and Tyler Dupree, alongside Smith, as Wigan’s representatives.

“I’ve known Faz [Farrell] for a long time,” Wigan academy product Williams continued.

"We obviously played together on the left edge at Wigan and won two Grand Finals together and a World Club Challenge.

"We have a couple under our belts and hopefully we can get another in the test series against Tonga.”

Related topics:George WilliamsHarry SmithEnglandWiganSam TomkinsWarringtonOld TraffordMikey Lewis