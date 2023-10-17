Shaun Wane shares admiration for Harry Smith following England selection: ‘He’s been outstanding’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Smith, 23, guided Wigan to both the League Leaders’ Shield and Super League Grand Final glory this year, as well as a try in the 16-14 Challenge Cup triumph over Huddersfield last season in Matt Peet’s debut campaign in charge.

His stellar season has seen him called up into England’s senior squad ahead of the first-ever test series against Tonga, with the action kicking-off this Sunday at St Helens before heading to Huddersfield and Leeds respectively.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Smith in action at Old Trafford

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having previously represented England Knights, the Widnes-born player featured from the bench in the 50-0 World Cup warm-up clash over Fiji at Salford alongside Kai Pearce-Paul, Liam Marshall, Sam Powell and Mike Cooper.

But he earned his first official cap in the mid-season 64-0 win over France, partnering England skipper George Williams in the halves with St Helens star Jack Welsby at full-back.

Warrington star Williams, 28, is set to appeal his frivolous two-game ban on Tuesday evening, having initially been handed a one-game suspension for a shoulder charge in the play-off defeat at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Smith looks set to enter the international spotlight, with Wane admitting he has been impressed by the youngster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think Harry has done really well for a young kid, and I think it's just a reward for him,” Wane said at a media event in St Helens.

“The way he managed us in the Grand Final and the semis, he's been outstanding.

“There's a few things in his game he needs to get better at, which he's aware of, and hopefully we're going to see that over the next few weeks.

“He knows he needs to improve, and so do people like Jack Welsby and other players in our team. Liam Farrell does, we don't put the cue away, everything we do is about improvement. We don't sit around patting ourselves on the back, we have to get better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We fell short at the World Cup, but we have to improve, and we're going to have to improve again on Sunday to beat a talented team.”

Smith was just one vote short of claiming the Harry Sunderland Trophy over team-mate Jake Wardle at the Theatre of Dreams during the 10-2 triumph over Catalans on Saturday.

And Wane admits he’s pleased how the youngster has handled the pressure on the big stage, including 10 conversions from as many attempts against Hull KR and the Dragons.

“When I look at big games like the semis and the final, it's the players who stand up in those big games, and that's what Harry did,” Wane continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm not bothered about when we play the lower end teams, it's about the big games and that's what really impressed me, how good he was, how composed he was.