Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Born in Widnes and donning Wigan’s famous number seven shirt, Harry Smith knows just how special reaching Wembley is.

The England international half-back, 24, was named the official player of the match for his outstanding performance in the 38-6 Challenge Cup semi-final victory over Hull KR, with now only Warrington Wolves in Wigan’s way of extending their record to 21 wins in the competition.

It was a near-perfect first half display from the Warriors that included five tries and a 91% completion rate, while two more scores followed in the second 40 as Wigan secured their spot under the famous arch for the first time since 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Smith won the official player of the match award for his performance in the Challenge Cup semi-final triumph

Only three current players have previously stepped out at Wembley in Liam Farrell, Liam Marshall and Willie Isa - although back-rower Isa looks likely to miss a huge part of the season due to injury.

Head coach Matt Peet lifted the Challenge Cup trophy during his debut season in charge of the Cherry & Whites, with Smith a try-scorer at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the 16-14 triumph over Huddersfield Giants.

Harry Smith: ‘It means a lot’

The academy product was influential in the semi-final win over The Robins at the Eco-Power Stadium, and knows the importance of the cup with his hometown Widnes having also won the prestigious competition seven times to date.

The reigning world champions will face Sam Burgess’ Warrington in the final for only the second time in history, the first in 1990.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith commented: “In the first half, I thought we were really good defensively. A lot of work has been put in since the last time we played Hull KR.

“I thought the first half was outstanding.

“It was really good to get that first half and it’s always a tough second half because you know they’re going to throw everything at you.

“Last time I went there (Wembley) I was 14 and it was with school.

“It means a lot, the history of the Challenge Cup for Wigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And being a Widnes lad, they had a bit of success back in the day, so I know what it means to two sets of towns.

“It’s a pleasure to be a part of that.”

Harry Smith defends goal-kicking

Smith meanwhile has defended his goal-kicking, having converted two goals on either side of Adam Keighran taking over kicking duties, with the Australian sent to the sin-bin midway through the second half following a melee with opposition centre Tom Opacic.

The former Wigan St Judes and Halton Farnworth Hornets junior went into the semi-final clash in Doncaster with a 70% success rate, and kicked 10 from 10 across last year’s Super League play-offs, including the Grand Final to lift the trophy at Old Trafford.

“I don’t think it’s a negative, it’s just something that I’ve got to keep working on and keep looking to improve,” Smith said.