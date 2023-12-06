Harry Smith misses out on Golden Boot award as New Zealand captain named best international player

Wigan and England half-back Harry Smith has missed out on the men’s IRL Golden Boot, with New Zealand captain James Fisher-Harris picking up the award.

An event was held in Sydney on Wednesday morning, announcing Fisher-Harris as the first prop to win the prestigious award since its inception in 1984.

Smith, 23, was nominated alongside Joseph Tapine and Payne Haas of New Zealand and Australia respectively.

He inspired Shaun Wane’s England to a 3-0 series win over Tonga on home soil at the end of the season.

Having led the Kiwis to an historic 30-0 victory over the Kangaroos in the Pacific Cup final, Fisher-Harris was chosen by a panel comprising of Golden Cap recipients Adam Blair, James Graham, Darren Lockyer, Adrian Morley and Ruben Wiki, who are among just nine players to have played more than 50 internationals for their country.

He was presented the Golden Boot by 2000 winner Brad Fitler.

Georgia Hale becomes the first forward to win the women’s award, with Jeremy Bourson announced as France’s first Golden Boot recipient in any discipline of the game, picking up the wheelchair accolade.

Harry Smith was one of four nominations for the men's Golden Boot award

The IRL Golden Boot is awarded each year to the best player in sanctioned rugby league international matches.

Having recently stepped down to take on the New South Wales coaching job, ex-New Zealand boss Michael Maguire said of Fisher-Harris: “I can't think of a better bloke to take out such a prestigious award.

“It’s thoroughly deserved.

“In our time together, over the years, I have watched you grow from that young player to winning grand finals and now leading the Kiwis to an emphatic win against Australia, and creating a bit of history.

“You led right from the front, right from the time you walked into the month of the campaign that we had together.

"You're an absolute champion, with the way you go about things, and there's a lot of reasons why you're such a success in rugby league.