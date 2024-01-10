Harry Smith raring to go as Warriors star admits to 'unbelievable' nomination

Wigan Warriors star half-back Harry Smith is back in training ahead of the title-defending Super League campaign and is raring to go.

Smith, 23, reported back for pre-season at Robin Park Arena two weeks ago alongside captain and fellow England international Liam Farrell.

He has travelled to Portugal with the squad to continue their preparations for the upcoming season, with the opening friendly against Championship outfit Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue just weeks away.

Warriors star Harry Smith is raring to go for the 2024 season

“It’s been really good to get back in with the lads,” Smith said.

“I’ve been enjoying it. There’s a lot of new lads, so it’s been good getting to know them and then the lads that have been here with what we did last year, there’s a really good bond.

“It’s good to get back in.”

Smith was ever-present for the Warriors in their 2023 double-winning year before featuring in all three games for Shaun Wane’s England in the historic end-of-year series, claiming a whitewash over star-studded Tonga on home soil.

“I played a lot of games last season and coming off a good year, it was good to get a break and relax,” Smith continued.

“But after about four or five weeks, you start thinking about playing again and you’re eager to get back in, so I’m happy to be back.

“I feel fresh after the break and ready to go.”

Smith’s impressive England campaign, kicking 22 of the side’s 62 points, also saw him nominated for the IRL men’s Golden Boot award at the end of the year - having also received the Nan Halafihi Medal which was awarded to the player of the series.

New Zealand captain James Fisher-Harris went on to pick up the accolade, becoming the first prop to ever win the award following the side’s Pacific Championships triumph.

“It was unbelievable to be nominated alongside some of the players on that list,” Smith said.

“It was a really nice moment for me and my family as well.

“I was a bit gutted to lose out, but to get your name there, I was happy and hopefully I can keep that momentum and confidence going into the new season.”

20,000 tickets have now been snapped up for next month’s World Club Challenge against NRL winners Penrith Panthers, with the Super League opener against Castleford Tigers the week prior at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

And Smith admits that the squad know the importance of starting the season strongly, with three-peat champions Penrith looking to claim their first-ever World Club Challenge title, having also lost to St Helens last February.

“We spoke about it when I came in and the squad has spoken about it before about how the start of the season is obviously a lot bigger this year,” Smith explained.

“You can usually sort of work your way into the season and win them first few games any way you can and build momentum that way.