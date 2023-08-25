Harry Smith states Wigan Warriors are ready for this weekend's challenge away to Catalans Dragons

Heading into this Saturday’s game in Perpignan, Matty Peet’s side sit four points behind the French club, who are currently top of the Super League table.

Smith states the Warriors will have to approach this weekend’s fixture head on if they want to come away from the Stade Gilbert Brutus with a victory- after losing their two previous meetings with the Dragons.

"They’re top of the league for a reason,” he said.

Harry Smith

"They start games really well, and they know how to win, so it will be a challenge for us.

"We know that we need to be a lot better and at our best if we want to challenge them.

"It’ll be a bit different with the conditions, going from rain to probably heat, but it’s one we’re looking forward to.

"It’ll be a good challenge for us to see where we are at going into the back end of the season.

"It’s tough going there because it’s different- you don’t really experience that often.

"We will have to adapt, and we will need to take it all on head on if we want the win.

"We’re still pushing for the League Leaders, and they’re the team we have to go after.