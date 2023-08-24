News you can trust since 1853
Liam Farrell discusses the test Wigan Warriors will face away to Catalans Dragons

Liam Farrell says Wigan Warriors’ fixture against Catalans Dragons in Perpignan this weekend is a “do or die game.”
By Amos Wynn
Published 24th Aug 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

Matty Peet’s side have already lost twice to the French club this season, and currently sit four points behind them in the Super League table.

Farrell admits there will be plenty of hurdles to overcome at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening.

"You’ve got to recognise that they’ve been the most consistent team this year,” he said.

Liam FarrellLiam Farrell
Liam Farrell
"They’re playing some of the best rugby out of everyone in Super League, so we know we’re up for challenge.

"We’ve had two tough games against them already this year.

"They embarrassed us a bit at the Magic Weekend, and we had a tough result against them earlier in the year at the DW in some wet conditions.

"We’d like to get one back on them. We’re close in the league at the moment, so this is an important step of where we finish in the league this year.

"They’ve got a great spine who control the team very well.

"They’re a really strong club that’ll keep on growing.

"Going over to Perpignan is always a tough ask, but I feel as if we’re in a good place to go and challenge them.

"We go there with a mentality of ‘it’s a do or die game for us.’

"We know we’re up against a quality team- it’s going to be a warm day, but it’s one we’ll embrace and make the most of it.”

