Harry Smith states Wigan Warriors have started to rebuild confidence in recent weeks

The halfback produced an influential display in the 26-6 victory away to Salford Red Devils on Sunday afternoon, and was involved in a number of the tries for Matty Peet’s side.

Smith states the Warriors are rebuilding confidence after a difficult run of form, but were able to take momentum from their Challenge Cup quarter-final victory over Warrington Wolves at the DW Stadium.

“It was a great win against a good Salford team,” he said.

Harry Smith with Liam Marshall during the victory over Salford Red Devils

“We’re starting to build some confidence back and hopefully we can put a string of results together.

“We knew it might rain so we wanted to tighten up and play off short field positions to control the ball, and we feel like we did that.

“On the back of my kicking game and defending well, we didn’t really give them a chance to get out of their own half, which is what you need to do against Salford because they’re a great attacking team.

“It’s something we’re very pleased with and hopefully we can kick on now.

“We tried to take confidence from the Warrington game, and just knowing we can take any team on with what we can do.

“We’ve done a lot of stuff to look at where we can get better.

“The stuff we do well we know can win us games, so if we put that at the front of our minds then it will help us in the future.

“For me personally, I want to get involved in tries and get assists, so it was good to do that against Salford, but it was a whole team effort to get us in those positions.”

The victory over the Red Devils moved the Warriors up to third in the ever-changing ladder after another interesting weekend of results.

“It’s what we want in Super League,” Smith added.

“You don’t want to know who is going to win each week.