Harry Smith’s Challenge Cup Final boots up for grabs in support of Joseph's Goal

Wigan Warriors star Harry Smith has donated his Challenge Cup Final boots to help raise funds and awareness for Joseph’s Goal.

The 24-year-old is a proud ambassador for Joseph’s Goal with family connection through his partner, Chloe. The Wigan-based charity was set up in 2012, trying to find a cure for the rare genetic disorder Nonketotic hyperglycinemia (NKH).

Smith has helped raise close to £5,000 so far through donations from Auto Time Systems Northern Ltd, based in Appley Bridge, who pledged to hand over £100 for every try scored by the half-back from 2023, as well as £10 for every goal he kicks.

Harry Smith has donated his Challenge Cup Final boots to help raise funds for Joseph’s Goal

“Through family connection, I was introduced to Joe and his father, Paul, and his family,” the current Wigan No.7 said.

“I was asked if I wanted to be an ambassador and I said, ‘Yes, definitely.’

“I wear the wristband and try to give it as much publicity as I can on Sky. When we thought of this idea, the Challenge Cup Final boots, as an opportunity to raise some more funds, it was a no-brainer.

“The donations from Auto Time Systems was how I first got involved with raising funds, and we’ve been trying to think of more ideas, as well as raising awareness.

“I’ve met Joseph a few times, he’s a lovely lad.”

Supporters can purchase tickets for the boots raffle at £2 per ticket, £5 for three or £10 for seven, with Smith to conduct the draw himself before Christmas. Every penny raised from the raffle will go towards vital research.

To find out more or to enter, head to https://www.justgiving.com/page/harry-smith-7.