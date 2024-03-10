Harvie Hill loving life in Warriors pack as young forward celebrates maiden tries

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The interchange forward crossed either side of half-time thanks to assists from fellow forwards Tyler Dupree and Tiaki Chan in the comfortable result, lifting Wigan to the top of the Super League table with a game in hand.

Hill, 20, was one of nine different try-scorers at the Cherry Red Records Stadium with a crowd of 4,116, including a sold-out away end.

Harvie Hill scored his first points for Wigan against London Broncos

“It was a good win,” the youngster said.

“Our forwards kept going but credit to London, they didn’t give in and kept going. We never saw them back down.”

Wigan boss Matt Peet paid credit to assistant coach Thomas Leuluai for providing an effective game plan for the round four clash, with the middles dominating the game.

Tiaki Chan made his second appearance and Junior Nsemba marked his return following off-season surgery.

Kaide Ellis was named 18th man, replaced by Patrick Mago at loose forward.

“We’ve got some really big middles, such as Paddy Mago, who is really classy with the ball and I think it would be silly not to use that,” Hill continued.

“I would say I owe Tyler and Tiaki a beer for the tries. It marked my first and I’m off the nudie for the year.

“That takes the pressure off and hopefully there’s more to come.

“It was off the back of the game plan, the middles working together and using our hands.”

Wigan’s forward pack have impressed in the early stages of the 2024 campaign, with new recruit Luke Thompson catching the attention.

The 28-year-old England international made the second-most metres behind outside-back Zach Eckersley against London Broncos, following on from his leading performance against Huddersfield Giants.

Hill said: “Paddy, Luke, Tyler, they’re all great to play with. They get us on the front foot and I’m really enjoying it.

“Luke has been great and led us forward to be honest. He’s a really good talker, plays big minutes and is on the front foot all the time.