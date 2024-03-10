Matt Peet praises executed game plan inspired by Thomas Leuluai following dominant score over London Broncos

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nine different scorers crossed at the Cherry Red Records Stadium, including two from young forward Harvie Hill - his first points for the club - as well as maiden tries for outside-backs Zach Eckersley and Adam Keighran.

Australian centre Keigran also kicked 10 goals, with Harry Smith rested for the round four clash alongside Bevan French as Jack Farrimond made his debut in the halves to partner Ryan Hampshire.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Peet's Wigan remain unbeaten in 2024

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game was dominated by Wigan’s forwards, with Tyler Dupree, Patrick Mago and Brad O’Neill also all enjoying scores as Peet praised his side’s game plan inspired by assistant coach Thomas Leuluai.

“I’m pleased with lots of aspects of the game,” Peet said.

“I thought it was a hard-working display from us against a spirited team, who certainly made a contest.

“We learned quite a bit from it, particularly our young players.

“We played some good stuff with the ball, particularly when we played direct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thomas Leuluai did a good job of quite a simple game plan, but he sold it really well to the players; direct is the best way to play London, through them rather than around them and I thought that’s why our front-rowers and dummy-halves got on the scoresheet today.

“Tommy is doing a great job at looking at different teams and sometimes it’s not about coming up with the big plays, but the attention to detail around the simple ones.