The reigning Super League champions eventually ran out 44-18 victors on Friday evening against their Championship opposition but recorded their lowest attendance since 2021 - although that was impacted by the pandemic.

5,555 visited the DW Stadium when Wigan defeated Wakefield 25-12 in the Super League competition - not long after restrictions were lifted.

The Betfred Challenge Cup trophy

Pre-Covid, Friday saw the lowest number recorded since the 2014 Challenge Cup tie at the DW Stadium against Hunslet, with 4,390 turning out on that day in April.

There were low attendances across the sixth round of the Challenge Cup, with Leeds’ Friday night clash at Headingley Stadium against St Helens attracting the highest at 7,108, reports Yorkshire Evening Post.

No club outside of Super League has progressed to the quarter-finals with Sheffield, Halifax Panthers, Batley Bulldogs and Featherstone Rovers all falling short against their respective top flight opponents.

The men’s Challenge Cup has been played in a straight knockout formual since its inception in 1896, although IMG have reportedly previously discussed a shake-up of the competition that could include group stages.

The Wembley final has been brought forward to June as part of IMG’s ‘Reimagining Rugby League’ following declining attendances, with last year’s showdown event between Hull KR and Leigh recording a crowd of 58,213.

An attendance hasn’t reached more than 70,000 since 2016 – when Hull defeated Warrington 12-10.