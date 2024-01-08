‘He has a good rugby IQ’ - Warriors boss lauds new recruit following arrival from Australia

New recruit Adam Keighran has returned from Australia and linked up with his Wigan Warriors team-mates for the first time ahead of the 2024 campaign.

The 26-year-old agreed to a two-year deal with the club last July, and later featured in the 2023 Grand Final at Old Trafford for opposition Catalans Dragons.

Having made his professional debut in the NRL with New Zealand Warriors in 2019 before joining Sydney Roosters, Keighran joins the DW Stadium outfit following an impressive first campaign in Super League, scoring 12 tries in 24 appearances - featuring at both centre and in the halves under Steve McNamara.

Warriors head coach Matt Peet has praised the new number three upon his arrival, with the group having travelled to Portugal on Monday to continue their pre-season preparations.

“Adam joined us last week, he’s settled in well,” the Wigan boss said.

“The big challenge for him also is that he’s got a young family as well, so it’s important that we embed them into the club as well as him.

“It’s been clear to see from minute one that he’s got ability. He’s a smart player and he’ll fit in really well, I’m sure.

“I remember in round one watching him and you could see that Catalans had picked a quality player up.

“I think throughout the year, he showed what he was capable of.

“He played in a couple of positions last year and I’d describe him as a really well-rounded player.

“There’s balance in his game and he has good rugby IQ and that’s been evident to see not only from the field, but the way he speaks in meetings as well already.”

Keighran also converted 74 goals in 2023, adding depth to Wigan’s options next season, with star Harry Smith having finished the year strongly with a 100% record from the kicking tee against both Hull KR and Catalans respectively.

“Adam’s kicking obviously grabbed some headlines last year,” Peet continued.

“I don’t know if it’s competition, but it’s good depth that we’ve got and an extra option.