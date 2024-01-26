Heather Small and Russell Watson to headline World Club Challenge pre-match entertainment
The two respective champions go head-to-head on Saturday, February 24, with a sold-out DW Stadium already confirmed.
Having performed at the delayed 2021 World Cup final at Old Trafford, Heather Small will perform a 30-minute set before Russell Watson will bring out the two competing teams with ‘Jerusalem’ accompanied by fire and fireworks, followed by the British and Australian national anthems before kick-off.
Chief executive Kris Radlinski said: “I’m thrilled to announce that the pre-match entertainment will feature the iconic Heather Small.
"Then a stirring rendition of “Jerusalem” and the national anthems of both England and Australia will be delivered by the incredible Russell Watson. As we approach kick-off, the sky will be illuminated with fireworks, creating an epic atmosphere.
"The excitement around the place is electric.”
On the World Club Challenge, the 47-year-old continued: “The night of Saturday 24th February holds tremendous promise. I extend my gratitude and thanks to everyone who has purchased tickets, and we assure you of an outstanding evening of entertainment.
"I have never felt excitement for a game for many years. The news of a sell-out crowd a month in advance of the game is a strong message for our club but also for the sport of rugby league.
“Our fan village will be open throughout the day, adding to the growing excitement.
"Music performers, food vendors and bars will create a festival feel in addition to Community rugby activity for youngsters. There will be many past players in attendance and a few special guests.”