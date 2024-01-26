Heather Small and Russell Watson to headline World Club Challenge pre-match entertainment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The two respective champions go head-to-head on Saturday, February 24, with a sold-out DW Stadium already confirmed.

Having performed at the delayed 2021 World Cup final at Old Trafford, Heather Small will perform a 30-minute set before Russell Watson will bring out the two competing teams with ‘Jerusalem’ accompanied by fire and fireworks, followed by the British and Australian national anthems before kick-off.

Heather Small performs during the Rugby League World Cup Final match between Australia and Samoa at Old Trafford

Chief executive Kris Radlinski said: “I’m thrilled to announce that the pre-match entertainment will feature the iconic Heather Small.

"Then a stirring rendition of “Jerusalem” and the national anthems of both England and Australia will be delivered by the incredible Russell Watson. As we approach kick-off, the sky will be illuminated with fireworks, creating an epic atmosphere.

"The excitement around the place is electric.”

On the World Club Challenge, the 47-year-old continued: “The night of Saturday 24th February holds tremendous promise. I extend my gratitude and thanks to everyone who has purchased tickets, and we assure you of an outstanding evening of entertainment.

"I have never felt excitement for a game for many years. The news of a sell-out crowd a month in advance of the game is a strong message for our club but also for the sport of rugby league.

“Our fan village will be open throughout the day, adding to the growing excitement.