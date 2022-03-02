Wigan Warriors: Here is how the loan and dual-registration players performed in January and February

Some of the youngsters in Matty Peet’s squad are currently out on loan, while others have featured for Newcastle Thunder as part of the dual-registration agreement between the two sides.

Here is how those players have performed in the opening month of the campaign:

Matty Nicholson:

James McDonnell is currently on loan with Leigh

Matty Nicholson is currently on loan with Newcastle Thunder, and has featured in all but one of their games this season.

He began the campaign on the bench against Workington, before making his first start a couple of weeks later away to Barrow.

In the following match he scored his first competitive try, as he was amongst the scorers in a 40-24 win over Whitehaven.

His most recent appearance was in the Challenge Cup against York, where Thunder exited the competition following a heavy defeat.

Alex Sutton:

Like Nicholson, Alex Sutton is also on loan with Thunder this season.

He has featured in three games so far during the first month of the campaign.

He was named on the bench against both Barrow and Whitehaven, before being given his first start against York.

Sam Halsall:

Sam Halsall has featured in three games for Newcastle this season due to Wigan Warriors’ dual-registration deal with the North East club.

He provided an assist in his first appearance of the campaign, which came against Batley.

A game to remember for the 20-year-old came against Whitehaven, as he went over for a hat-trick to help Thunder on their way to victory.

Brad O’Neill:

Brad O’Neill has also featured for Thunder as part of the dual-registration deal.

In his first outing, he came off the bench to go over for a try in the defeat to Batley.

He also featured on the bench against both Barrow and Whitehaven.

James McDonnell:

Away from Newcastle, James McDonnell is currently on loan with Leigh Centurions.

His first game came from the bench away to Featherstone, while he was also amongst the interchanges against Bradford Bulls.

He has missed the following game away to York after picking up a suspension.