‘He’s a freak’ - Tyler Dupree’s glowing praise for team-mate following immense Challenge Cup performance

Prop forward Luke Thompson was the unsung hero for Wigan Warriors as they secured their first Wembley appearance in seven years.

The England international prop played for the entire 80 minutes in the Challenge Cup semi-final battle against Hull KR, continuing his fine form since his return to the Super League competition from the NRL.

His mammoth effort, that included the most metres and tackles of any Wigan player with 196 and 36 respectively, saw him earn accolades from his team-mates following the 38-6 victory in Doncaster, including fellow forward Tyler Dupree.

Try-scorer Tyler Dupree has praised team-mate and fellow forward Luke Thompson

Thompson was named to start in the front-row alongside Ethan Havard and remained on the field for the entire clash in the hot conditions at the Eco-Power Stadium, with Wigan set to face Warrington Wolves in the final later in June.

The 29-year-old has quickly established himself as a leader in Wigan’s pack and has only missed one game so far in the World Club Challenge due to head injury protocols.

“He’s a freak,” Dupree said, who scored a try during the 38-6 triumph against The Robins.

“He puts the work in and he doesn’t look tired.

“I think throughout the team we’ve got hard workers and Thompson amplifies that.

“He’s a great player and he’s good to play with. He’s good to watch as well and it was a good signing by the club to bring him in.

“I know he loves it here and it’s good to see him enjoying his rugby.