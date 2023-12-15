Hindley ARLFC Girls junior inspired by Kevin Sinfield to raise money for MND
The 12-year-old, who enjoys both codes also playing for Bolton Amazons, will make the seven-mile climb from her local rugby club, Hindley, to the top of Rivington Pike every day for a week, starting on December 18 and finishing on Christmas Eve.
She said: “I have been totally inspired by Kevin Sinfield, so I have decided to take on a ‘7 in 7’ challenge of my own.
“I thought it was a good idea at the time but now I just hope I don’t let anyone down.
“I am a little worried it may get tough after a few days, but I am determined just to keep going.
“I am already so grateful for the support I have had from all my mates, and hope some of them can join me on different days to help keep me going.
“I also have my fingers crossed that the weather is not so bad.
“I hope to be able to raise £5,000 to help support MND.
“I know it is an expensive time of year for everyone so if you cannot afford to support the challenge, simply send best wishes and spread the word.”
Donations can be made at justgiving.com by searching Sofia Reis-Coop, with all proceeds raised to go to Sinfield’s ‘7in7in7’ fund supporting MND.
The former England captain recently completed his latest epic challenge running seven ultra marathons in seven days in seven different cities in support of friend and former team-mate Rob Burrow, raising close to £1million.