Wigan Warriors confirm their second pre-season fixture as part of another testimonial

Wigan Warriors have confirmed a pre-season fixture with dual-registration partners Wakefield Trinity on Friday, January 26, with an 8:00pm kick-off.
By Josh McAllister
Published 14th Dec 2023, 11:34 GMT
The two sides will go head-to-head at Belle Vue for Matty Ashurst’s testimonial match next year, the second confirmed pre-season fixture alongside a trip to the MKM Stadium to face Hull later in February.

Ex-Castleford and Warrington boss Daryl Powell takes charge of the club following their relegation from Super League, and has assembled one of the strongest squads in the Championship ahead of the new campaign.

Wigan Warriors will face Wakefield Trinity as part of their pre-season schedule next January
Wakefield captain Ashurst, 34, has been granted a 12-month testimonial by the Rugby Football League for 2024.

Warriors head coach Matt Peet said: ”Matty is a player respected highly throughout the game.

"His dedication and consistency of performances for Wakefield have been outstanding and we wish him all the best for his testimonial season.

“This fixture is an exciting one, Wakefield have assembled a strong squad and their fans always contribute to a great occasion.

"It is an important part of our preparation for the season ahead.”

Leadership & management director, Shaun Wane, added: “Matty Ashurst is a player who our coaching staff and I have long admired. He is a great man, with brilliant skill levels and a fierce competitive spirit.

“Matty has always featured in our game previews as a threat and a player who can change games.

"He is a great asset to the game and I’m so glad we have been given a chance to be part of his testimonial year. It is so well deserved.”

