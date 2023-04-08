News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
3 hours ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
3 hours ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
4 hours ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
4 hours ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
4 hours ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

How did social media react to Wigan Warriors' Good Friday victory over St Helens?

Wigan Warriors enjoyed a Good Friday to remember as Matty Peet’s side produced a derby victory over St Helens.

By Amos Wynn
Published 8th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 14:03 BST

Harry Smith and Toby King went over for tries in the 14-6 win at the DW Stadium.

Fans took to social media following the game to share their delight.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One wrote: “Great result in a tough game.”

Wigan Warriors overcame St Helens in the Good Friday DerbyWigan Warriors overcame St Helens in the Good Friday Derby
Wigan Warriors overcame St Helens in the Good Friday Derby
Most Popular

Another added: “Great game of footy. Defence won it."

A third stated: “Well done Wigan. Well deserved win.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The game attracted a crowd of 24,275, which is Wigan’s biggest home attendance since 2005.

Supporters were quick to praise the occasion, with one writing: “What an atmosphere, it was a great day out.”

Another noted: “A great game. So glad to see the ground full.”

Read More
Liam Marshall reflects on Wigan Warriors' Good Friday Derby victory over St Hele...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fans also praised the Wigan players for their efforts throughout the afternoon.

“Well done to everyone involved today,” one stated. “Especially Marshy (Liam Marshall), Joe Shorrocks, Toby King and Morgan Smithies. Them four really stood out for me, but all the lads did us proud.”

Another added: “Proper team effort, brilliant game.”

A third wrote: “King and Wardle’s best game since signing for Wigan.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While a fourth noted: “Joe Shorrocks played a blinder. He had a great game, as did the whole team, but he was definitely my man of the match. Well done lads.”

St HelensWiganHarry Smith