Harry Smith and Toby King went over for tries in the 14-6 win at the DW Stadium.

Fans took to social media following the game to share their delight.

One wrote: “Great result in a tough game.”

Wigan Warriors overcame St Helens in the Good Friday Derby

Another added: “Great game of footy. Defence won it."

A third stated: “Well done Wigan. Well deserved win.”

The game attracted a crowd of 24,275, which is Wigan’s biggest home attendance since 2005.

Supporters were quick to praise the occasion, with one writing: “What an atmosphere, it was a great day out.”

Another noted: “A great game. So glad to see the ground full.”

Fans also praised the Wigan players for their efforts throughout the afternoon.

“Well done to everyone involved today,” one stated. “Especially Marshy (Liam Marshall), Joe Shorrocks, Toby King and Morgan Smithies. Them four really stood out for me, but all the lads did us proud.”

Another added: “Proper team effort, brilliant game.”

A third wrote: “King and Wardle’s best game since signing for Wigan.”

