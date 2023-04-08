Matty Peet’s side produced a 14-6 victory over St Helens in front of a crowd of 24,275 at the DW Stadium, with Harry Smith and Toby King both going over for tries.

Marshall states the Warriors fought hard for the two points and believes it will be an important result going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s massive,” he said.

Liam Marshall in action during the Good Friday Derby

“A Good Friday win means everything.

“It’s always special driving in and seeing all of the fans in the pubs- it’s great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These are the ones you want to be involved in.

“Watching this fixture as a kid was special, but playing in it is another level.

“This is the first one we’ve won since 2017 so it’s been a long time coming but I think we earned it.

“It wasn’t perfect at times, but when they made line-breaks we had effort and endeavour to get players in the picture to stop their tries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We won a few of the momentum swings, and they’re massive in games like that.

“If we bring that every week then it will put us in good stead to win most games.

“The fans were outstanding today, and probably dragged us over the line.

“It probably wasn’t the prettiest performance, but you’ll take anything on Good Friday to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had lads missing and others out of position but everyone fought for each other.

“We still have things to improve, but it was good to win.”

Marshall was a doubt heading into the game after being absent from last week’s Battle of the Borough with a foot injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not good missing games, especially the one against Leigh,” he added.

“I knew I’d be right for this one so got myself ready for it.

“It felt good to be back out there.

“I was a bit rusty but that will be okay after a run of games; it was a good team performance, so I’m buzzing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad