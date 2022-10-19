How did the Wigan Warriors players perform statistically in their opening Rugby League World Cup games?

Mike Cooper was among the interchanges for England and Abbas Miski started for Lebanon, while Liam Byrne and Toby King both featured for Ireland.

Here is how they performed statistically:

Mike Cooper (England V Samoa):

Toby King (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images for RLWC)

The prop played 35 minutes in England’s 60-6 victory over Samoa at St James’ Park.

In that time he ran 89 metres, made one offload, and two tackle breaks.

He also made 19 tackles, while missing three.

Abbas Miski (Lebanon V New Zealand):

The winger played the full 80 minutes of Lebanon’s defeat to New Zealand at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, and went over for a second half try.

He ran a total of 135 metres in the game, while also making one linebreak, one offload and six tackle breaks.

As well as this, he made two errors during the game.

Liam Byrne (Ireland V Jamaica):

The prop played 51 minutes of Ireland’s 48-2 victory over Jamaica at Headingley.

He ran 157 metres in total and made one linebreak, as well as making 28 tackles.

Toby King (Ireland V Jamaica):

The centre played the full 80 minutes of Ireland’s huge victory, and was among the scorers with a second half try.

During the game, he ran 181 metres, while making three linebreak assists, seven offloads and five passes.

He also made 13 tackles, with two errors.