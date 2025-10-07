Kaide Ellis applauds the Wigan Warriors fans

Kaide Ellis has evolved into a bona fide leader at Wigan Warriors over the last couple of seasons, and it has taken plenty of lessons and learnings to get him to where he is today.

The Australian forward is the only ever-present member of Matt Peet’s first-team squad in 2025, having played in every single game this season.

But it hasn’t always been sunshine and rainbows for Ellis, who has worked on his mindset and self-development over his four seasons donning the iconic cherry and white jersey. When he first arrived, Ellis was often penalised by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel, but his discipline is something he has worked hard on over time, with that positive attitude helping turn him into one of Wigan’s leaders.

“It’s something I actually thought quite a lot about after the 2023 season,” Ellis reflected. “Obviously, there is a line, and sometimes I crossed it in the wrong way. I had that Challenge Cup I think back to when I put my head on (Stefan) Ratchford’s head, it was just stupid, and we could have lost that game, and then we don’t win a Challenge Cup, so that one sort of woke me up a little bit.

“It’s not tough, is it? It’s just easy to do. I didn’t like the fact that I missed so many games, so I worked hard on it. It’s something I have worked on, I still want to be physical, but I think the stupid stuff like fighting and carrying on doesn’t get you anywhere – it’s stupid – so I did have a think about it.”

Meanwhile, Warriors boss Peet praised Ellis for the developing maturity in his game, whilst becoming a vice-captain at the Warriors, who are aiming to win their third Super League Grand Final in a row on Saturday when they face Hull KR at Old Trafford.

"It’s a fine line, isn’t it? It’s my job just to speak openly and honestly,” said Peet. “The lads know, you want to be as physical as you can be within the rules, and there are times you have to show you aren’t willing to take a backwards step, and I think you need some players in your group who set the tone for that, but I think most of the learning has been done by Kaide himself.

“Kaide is fundamental to what we do. I consider him our vice-captain, which I don’t use that term lightly with what Faz (Liam Farrell) has done, and Kaide is next in, which tells you everything about what he’s like through the week.

"Obviously, his ability to ball play, to carry, to get the work done are the qualities of a well-rounded loose forward. I love his sense of humour, he is just a person you love to work with, and his teammates love to play with him. I did a little bit of homework when I signed him, but I’ve certainly been very fortunate with the man that we got. The player is the player, but the bloke that he is and his partner, Larissa, I love them to bits.”

Ellis played primarily as a front-rower when he first arrived at the Warriors from the NRL, but he has evolved into one of the premier loose forwards in the competition, becoming a key component of Wigan’s attack and defence.

“It’s not easy playing in the middle, but you kind of get used to it,” said Ellis. “You feel it more after each game, but I’m quite smart during the week. Matty and the coaches look after me a fair bit when I need it, but I generally look after myself pretty well anyway, so I have just got used to it.

"I used to struggle getting through a full 80, but now the 80s aren’t too bad. I’ve loved playing every game – I’ve enjoyed it.”