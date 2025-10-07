Samuel Dickenson in action for Wigan Warriors Academy

Wigan Warriors youngster Samuel Dickenson is poised to make his international debut this autumn after earning his first senior call-up into Wales’ senior squad, which will face Ireland in two Test matches.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Berry, who took over as Wales head coach from John Kear back in July, has named a 19-man squad for the two Test matches against Ireland this autumn.

Wales will face Ireland at The Gnoll in Neath on Saturday, October 25, and once again at the home of Featherstone Rovers on Saturday, November 1 (both 3pm kick-offs).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dickenson, a versatile utility back, has been starring for Wigan’s academy side this season and appears set to make the step up to senior international rugby league, having captained Wales’ Under-16s to the Four Nations title in 2024. Dickenson also earned representative honours for Lancashire earlier this year, when he featured in an Academy Origin series against Yorkshire.

Dickenson is one of five potential debutants who have been named in Berry’s squad that contains a mixture of youth and experience, as the Dragons look towards the 2030 Rugby League World Cup.

The other uncapped players are Denive Balmforth (Hull FC), Charlie Glover (Salford Red Devils), Owen Restall (Halifax Panthers) and Lloyd McEwan-Peters (Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs).

Rhodri Lloyd, who spent four seasons with Wigan between 2012 and 2015, will bow out of rugby league following Wales’ two Test matches. He announced his retirement at the end of the recent domestic season, where he was playing for Championship outfit Widnes Vikings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caerphilly-born Lloyd became Wales’ youngest ever player in 2010 when he’d just turned 17. The 32-year-old forward will bring down the curtain on a 15-year playing career with 21 Welsh caps to his name, should he play in both Test matches against Ireland.

“This autumn is the start of putting ourselves in the best position we can to qualify for the World Cup in 2030,” said Berry.

“It’s an opportunity for some young players to start their own stories as senior internationals, and I’m excited to see how they rise to the challenge.

“There are also a number of players in the squad who have played in World Cups and European Championships, and will share that experience with the younger players as we work towards that shared goal of 2030.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Two games against Ireland are exactly the sort of challenge we need at this early stage, and we can’t wait to start this new era in front of our own supporters at The Gnoll.”

Wales’ 19-man squad (*denotes uncapped player): Denive Balmforth* (Hull FC), Sam Bowring (Midlands Hurricanes), Mike Butt, Matty Fozard, Rhodri Lloyd (all Widnes Vikings), Max Clarke (Workington Town), Connor Davies, Owen Restall (both Halifax Panthers), Curtis Davies, Matt Ross, Huw Worthington (all London Broncos), Samuel Dickenson* (Wigan Warriors), Charlie Glover*, Fin Yates (both Salford Red Devils), Sam Grice (Castleford Tigers), Lloyd McEwan-Peters* (Hunslet), Ashton Robinson (Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs), Luke Thomas (Warrington Wolves), Billy Walkley (Sheffield Eagles).

Meanwhile, Wales international Carys Marsh helped Wigan lift the Women’s Super League trophy on Sunday, thanks to a 16-12 win over St Helens at the Brick Community Stadium in front a 5,108 crowd – a record attendance for a Women’s Super League Grand Final.