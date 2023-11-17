Wigan Warriors last night launched their new home and away shirts for 2024 - and fans were quick to give their verdict on social media.

Here are some comments from Twitter and Facebook on the home shirt…

@wiganrugbyfans said: “Every club ends up with these issues at some point. You don't pick a sponsor purely based on how the logo looks on the kit. Having said that, it might be the worst colour clash I've seen. No one will care if we're winning though.”

Wigan's Kaide Ellis (left), Abbas Miski (centre) and Jai Field (right) in the new away kit

@Hogan13: “Shall be purchased. No issue with the sponsor, it's what they pay for.”

@TheWiganWay: “Will grow on people over the year. Quite like the design. Obviously that sponsor is garish but we’ve had that before and you get used to it.”

Tom Marsh: “It’s a nice shirt, sponsor is a bit out of place. As long as we win trophies in it I’ll be happy.”

Dawn Owen: “Hoops are a bit dodgy. My eyes can’t focus on them.”

The four stars denoting the club’s World Club titles appear on the trim of the right sleeve

Mark Garside: “Looks great, better than last season’s.”

Alice G: “I actually really like this! I can see why the sponsor would throw people off a bit, but I personally don’t think it looks as bad as some people are making it out to be.”

And reactions to the away…

Jane Moore: “Love it!! Best away kit we have had in a long time.”

Callum Persy: “Take my money now if you want.”

Pete O’Neill: “I actually like it on the sly. Very different like.”

Jonny Twiss: “Bold is one word you could go with…”

Emily Fishwick: “Top of my Christmas list.”

Even some rival supporters shared their admiration…