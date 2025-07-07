Zach Eckersley breaks through to score a try for Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors starlet Zach Eckersley always knew he wanted to be a professional rugby league player, and he went the extra yard, quite literally, in his youth to help him fulfil his childhood dream.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old is considered one of the brightest talents within British rugby league, having already scored 15 tries in 31 appearances for the Warriors since making his debut in 2022.

Eckersley went the extra mile to make his professional rugby league dreams come true, too, having hired a sprint coach at an early age, which would aid him with his rugby career, following in the footsteps of his father, Chris, who played for Oldham and Warrington Wolves as a winger in the 1990s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Zach represented Oldham & Royton Harriers as well as Greater Manchester schools whilst playing his junior rugby for Waterhead Warriors, the same community club in Oldham that produced the likes of Kevin Sinfield, Paul Sculthorpe and Barrie McDermott.

“My dad used to play rugby, and he used to sprint when he was young as well,” Eckersley told The Wigan Post.

"The main reason for it was just to help with my rugby really because speed is a good thing to have in the game, so I just went down there, I think I was 11 or 12 when I started, just to benefit my rugby really.

"I went along to sprinting practice twice a week, and I went to the same sprint coach my dad used to have, and it was really helpful. I enjoyed it as well, going to sprint races and stuff like that, but it was just to help my rugby game, really.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I wouldn’t say I’m quick enough to be a sprinter, but it definitely helped with my rugby, which was the main thing."

Eckersley has played 14 games for Matt Peet’s first-team so far this season, scoring eight tries whilst featuring heavily on the wing in the recent absence of Abbas Miksi.

The 6ft 3in three-quarter brings utility value to the Warriors, being comfortable playing anywhere in the backline, and he has enjoyed his recent spell on the wing, whilst Miski was sidelined with a knee injury.

"I enjoy it,” said Eckersley. “It’s a bit different, but I’ve played there before. It’s good, it’s challenging, different aspects of the game and stuff like that, but I enjoy it and am happy to help the team where I can and hopefully get the wins which we need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Eckersley being able to play wing, centre or fullback, does he have a preferred position at this moment in time?

"My main focus is just helping the team where I can,” he added. “I’d play wherever Matty asks me and wherever the team needs me, but I try to enjoy it all because I just enjoy the game of rugby, so I’m just trying to play my best wherever I get put on the field.”

And his goals for the rest of 2025 are simple: get as many games under his belt as he can.

"Just to keep playing as many games as I can,” Eckersley continued.. “Keep performing as well as I can and helping the team as much as I can to get the wins and keep performing well week in, week out, hopefully.”