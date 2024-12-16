How Wigan Warriors secured young star to new long-term contract as CEO Kris Radlinski shares delight
The 22-year-old hooker recently agreed to a new five-year deal with the reigning champions, despite having a somewhat appetite to test himself in the NRL in the future.
However, talking to Wigan Today, CEO Radlinski has explained the process behind O’Neill’s new deal and how the club’s culture was a big positive in negotiations.
He is already a Grand Final winner, a two-time Challenge Cup winner, a World Club Challenge winner and a two-time League Leaders’ Shield winner, and had already been signed until 2027.
Radlinski said: “Me and Matt [Peet] did the deal with Brad alone, no manager. There was an appetite to go to Australia, but he said if the deal was right [he’d sign].
“He likes where the club is at, he likes the things we’re doing, he likes the feel about the place and if it was right he’d commit long-term.
“One of the things that the New York Giants shared with us, they had a rating system of where you are as a player and where you are as a person. If you think about both of them, Brad would score really, really highly.
“He adds to the culture of the place, he’s got a great sense of humor, he’s young, he’s got presence and he’s potential leadership stuff. To get him tied down for five years is a really big one for us.”
Radlinski believes that the club’s ever-growing culture has been a big step in helping tie down their stars to long-term contracts, including 2024 Young Super League Player of the Year Junior Nsemba until the end of 2030, with the strong backing of owner Mike Danson.
He continued: “It’s why things like Robin Park and the evolution of this place is important, Las Vegas is important, you’re doing things differently and people are buying into it.
“People are buying into a wider vision. We made a real emphasis this year on families. We put coaches on to games for families, and I know it’s something Mike is really keen on; what more can we do to look after people and to make the experience of Wigan Warriors the best it can be.”
