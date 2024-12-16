Wigan Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski has shared his delight of re-signing young star Brad O’Neill to a new long-term contract.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old hooker recently agreed to a new five-year deal with the reigning champions, despite having a somewhat appetite to test himself in the NRL in the future.

However, talking to Wigan Today, CEO Radlinski has explained the process behind O’Neill’s new deal and how the club’s culture was a big positive in negotiations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brad O'Neill has signed a deal with Wigan Warriors until the end of 2029

He is already a Grand Final winner, a two-time Challenge Cup winner, a World Club Challenge winner and a two-time League Leaders’ Shield winner, and had already been signed until 2027.

Radlinski said: “Me and Matt [Peet] did the deal with Brad alone, no manager. There was an appetite to go to Australia, but he said if the deal was right [he’d sign].

“He likes where the club is at, he likes the things we’re doing, he likes the feel about the place and if it was right he’d commit long-term.

“One of the things that the New York Giants shared with us, they had a rating system of where you are as a player and where you are as a person. If you think about both of them, Brad would score really, really highly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He adds to the culture of the place, he’s got a great sense of humor, he’s young, he’s got presence and he’s potential leadership stuff. To get him tied down for five years is a really big one for us.”

Radlinski believes that the club’s ever-growing culture has been a big step in helping tie down their stars to long-term contracts, including 2024 Young Super League Player of the Year Junior Nsemba until the end of 2030, with the strong backing of owner Mike Danson.

He continued: “It’s why things like Robin Park and the evolution of this place is important, Las Vegas is important, you’re doing things differently and people are buying into it.

“People are buying into a wider vision. We made a real emphasis this year on families. We put coaches on to games for families, and I know it’s something Mike is really keen on; what more can we do to look after people and to make the experience of Wigan Warriors the best it can be.”