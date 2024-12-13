Wigan Warriors secure another star on long-term contract extension
The 22-year-old former Halton Farnworth Hornets amateur was already contracted until 2027.
And despite having missed most of 2024 with a serious knee injury, the club have moved to secure his services for a further two seasons.
“I’m over the moon to extend my contract at Wigan," he said. "I feel like there is still a lot of hard work to be done, a lot for me still to learn, and I feel my best years are certainly in front of me. I feel that this is the best club for me to develop, with this group of players, coaching staff and facilities.”
O’Neill joined the scholarship programme in September 2017, and progressed into the Academy in 2019.
He has also represented Lancashire Academy twice.
“Brad would rank highly both as a player and as an individual in our internal discussions," said CEO Kris Radlinski. "He has the potential for an outstanding career, with his best years still to come. He embodies the core values we cherish at our club and will play a key role in shaping our culture for many years to come.”
O'Neill - who is already a Grand Final winner, a Challenge Cup winner, a World Club Challenge winner and a League Leaders’ Shield winner - is due back from injury in April 2025.
He becomes the latest Warriors star to sign a long-term contract extension, following the likes of Junior Nsemba (2030), Jake Wardle (2029), Zach Eckersley, Bevan French, Liam Marshall (2028), Jai Field, Ethan Havard, Kruise Leeming, Harry Smith and Luke Thompson (2027).
Coach Matty Peet added: “When Kris told me he and Brad had agreed this deal, I was delighted. It’s a big move for us to secure such an important member of the team for such a length of time. I love working with Brad, he is a great example of a Wigan player on and off the field. The fact he has come through our Academy, a lot of our staff will be really proud.”
