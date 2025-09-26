Wigan Warriors star Bevan French in training

Wigan Warriors have spent their week off by having a training camp in North Yorkshire, as they continue their preparations to defend their Super League crown, with the semi-finals on the horizon.

The Warriors have not had much time off training despite their long turnaround between games, with the club having meticulously prepared to have the week off at this stage of the year. Matt Peet’s side spent a three-day camp in Harrogate between Wednesday and Friday.

Thanks to the reward of finishing in the top two after the regular campaign, Wigan secured a week off and a home semi-final, with the play-off eliminators getting underway this weekend, as Leigh Leopards host Wakefield Trinity on Friday and St Helens travel to Leeds Rhinos on Saturday. Wigan will face the highest-ranked winner of the eliminators at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday, October 3 (8pm).

"Training hard,” said Peet when asked about the Warriors’ plans for the week off. “I’ve said it before, everything we do is planned for this time of year.

"There are times of the year when we will pull back off the lads and look after them, and there are times of the year where we feel like getting stuck in and having an intensity about your training to sharpen you for a final.

"The fact is you miss 80 minutes of rugby, and the team you play are coming off a momentum-building win, so whoever you play fancies it and is probably coming off the best game and win of the season they’ve had, so you’ve got to be ready.

"I’ll always say in the first year (in 2022), I pulled them back a little bit too much, and we got our pants pulled down.

“We always planned to have this week off. We always aim to be one of the top two clubs. You’ve got a Plan B in the back of your mind, but it’s quite easy to deal with if you don’t get the week off because you just prepare as normal, so we’ve always planned to train the days we have, we know our sessions look like, we know what our priorities are on the field, in the meetings, in the gym and in the wrestle room, so for me it's business as usual.”