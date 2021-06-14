How Wigan Warriors will be impacted by delay to lockdown easing

Wigan fans have waited a long time to get back to the DW

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was last night set to push back the final, fourth step of his lockdown road map from June 21 to July 19.

Presuming the current rules remain in place, it means Wigan's home games against Warrington - on Wednesday June 30 - and Huddersfield (Sunday, July 11) will have limited crowds.

It also means their trip to St Helens on Sunday, July 4 will be played in front of a smaller attendance.

Under the Covid regulations, outdoor seated venues with a capacity of 16,000-plus - such as the DW Stadium - can now allow up to 10,000 people or 25 per cent of seated capacity, whichever is lower.

Given the DW's capacity is a little more than 25,000, it raises the possibility of more than 7,000 fans attending each game until the final lockdown restriction is lifted.