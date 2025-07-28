Wigan Warriors prop Tyler Dupree in training in Las Vegas

It does not take an eagle-eyed viewer to notice Wigan Warriors do not have a game this weekend, which is due to Super League’s split round of fixtures.

It was unanimously agreed before a ball was kicked this season that Super League would have a split round of matches at this stage of the year, with Round 20 being played over two consecutive weekends in order to give players from all clubs a mid-season break.

The Warriors played in the first weekend of Round 20, returning to winning ways as they beat Catalans Dragons 28-18 at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night. That means it will be exactly two weeks until Matt Peet’s side are next in action, with the reigning Super League champions facing a short trip across the North West to face Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday, August 8.

Warriors boss Peet has provided a little insight into how they will spend the week off with no game at the end of it, with some players to be granted some well-earned time off after a busy season, while others will report in for individualised training at their state-of-the-art training facility at Robin Park Arena.

"The lads will get a few days off, but we’ve got some work to do,” Peet said post-Catalans.

"It’ll be very individualised, some lads won’t get too much time off, some will get a bit of time off, so the week will be individualised, and then we’ll work really hard (after that)."

There are currently three members of Peet’s first-team who are ever-presents so far in 2025. Harry Smith has started every game in the halves, whilst forward duo Junior Nsemba and Kaide Ellis have featured in every game, too.

Wigan currently sit second in the Super League table, just two points behind league leaders Hull KR, who play their Round 20 fixture against bottom-club Salford Red Devils this weekend.

The Warriors have seven games of the regular season remaining, with four of them on home soil – Warrington Wolves (A), Hull KR (H), Wakefield Trinity (H), Catalans Dragons (A), St Helens (A), Castleford Tigers (H) and Leeds Rhinos (H).