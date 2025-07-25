Zach Eckersley (left) celebrates scoring a try with Wigan Warriors teammate Jacob Douglas (right)

Wigan Warriors returned to winning ways as they produced a 28-18 victory against Catalans Dragons at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday evening.

The Warriors were 16-0 to the good at half-time thanks to first half tries from Jake Wardle, Jack Farrimond and Kruise Leeming.

Cesar Rouge pulled one back for Catalans in the second half before Zach Eckersley extended Wigan’s lead. Tommy Makinson brought the Dragons back into it, but Wigan put the game out of reach thanks to Brad O’Neill’s close-range effort with four minutes remaining. Alrix Da Costa scored a consolation try for the visitors in the dying embers, but it was Wigan who finished 28-18 winners on home soil.

Team News

Wigan coach Matt Peet made two changes to his side that were defeated by Hull FC last weekend, with Jack Farrimond and Jacob Douglas replacing Jai Field (failed HIA) and Christian Wade.

As for Catalans, newly-appointed permanent coach Joel Tomkins made four changes to his side that went down to defeat against Hull KR last time out. Matthieu Laguerre, Fouad Yaha, Theo Fages and Bayley Sironen came into the fold for the Dragons, replacing Arthur Romano, Clement Martin, Luke Keary and Tevita Pangai Junior.

Match Report

The Warriors opened the scoring in the ninth minute as Wardle produced a flying finish in the corner. Smith failed to convert from the touchline, but Wigan were 4-0 up.

They extended their lead just a couple of sets later as the returning Farrimond scored from a fine individual play, chasing down his own grubber to touch down. Smith added the extras to put his side in a 10-0 lead.

Wigan got their third just before the half-time hooter sounded as Junior Nsemba produced a fine offload to Adam Keighran, who put it on a plate inside for Leeming, who raced over. Smith’s conversion saw the hosts 16-0 in front at half-time.

Catalans pulled one back in the second half as young halfback Rouge, who was lively throughout, darted through a gap in the Warriors’ defence to score from close range. Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet converted, but the Warriors were still 16-6 ahead.

But Wigan replied on the hour mark when Smith put it on a plate for Eckersley to go over straight from a scrum play. Smith’s conversion put the hosts in a 22-6 advantage.

The Dragons hit back with a second try in the 68th minute through Makinson, who dived over out wide. Aispuro-Bichet’s touchline conversion was on the money, but the Dragons still trailed 22-12.

The Cherry and Whites put the game out of reach for the visitors with four minutes remaining as O’Neill scooted from dummy half to go over for his first try in over 12 months. Smith added the extras.

It was actually Catalans who had the last say on the game, with hooker Da Costa scoring in the final minute of the game. Aispuro-Bichet converted his third try from as many attempts, but it was the Warriors who ran out 28-18 winners.

Wigan: Zach Eckersley; Jacob Douglas, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Jack Farrimond, Harry Smith; Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Tyler Dupree, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Patrick Mago, Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Harvie Hill. 18th man: Noah Hodkinson.

Tries: Wardle, Farrimond, Leeming, Eckersley, O’Neill Goals: Smith 4/5

Catalans: Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet; Tommy Makinson, Leo Darrelatour, Matthieu Laguerre, Fouad Yaha; Cesar Rouge, Theo Fages; Tariq Sims, Alrix Da Costa, Julian Bousquet, Ben Garcia, Bayley Sironen, Ollie Partington. Subs: Chris Satae, Romain Navarrete, Franck Maria, Denive Balmforth. 18th man: Tevita Pangai Junior.

Tries: Rouge, Makinson, Da Costa Goals: Aispuro-Bichet 3/3

Referee: Jack Smith Attendance: 14,760