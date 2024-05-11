Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Warriors claimed a 48-6 victory over Huddersfield Giants with another strong second half performance from the reigning champions.

Lively opening

A strange and lively start to the game at the John Smith’s Stadium as prop Liam Byrne, on his second start following his return from suspension, was sin-binned with the first tackle of the game for a high tackle on Oliver English.

And Huddersfield had dangerous field possession instantly and looked to attack down their left edge, with Esan Marsters threatening.

Liam Marshall scored a hat-trick in the win over Huddersfield Giants

But Wigan managed to turn defence into attack as Liam Marshall intercepted a pass from Sam Halsall, who collected a kick to the corner, to race away 80 metres and open the scoring with his 10th try of the Super League season – later going on to complete a hat-trick.

Team consistency

The Round 11 clash saw Wigan name an unchanged side back-to-back for the first time this season, having also picked up a 30-8 victory over Catalans Dragons during the previous round.

Anticipation continues to grow for Sam Walters’ debut, but the towering back-rower may have to wait for his opening first-team appearance until after the cup clash.

Ethan Havard, Patrick Mago, Kruise Leeming and Tyler Dupree impressed again from the interchange bench, with Byrne and Luke Thompson starting in the front-row.

It was also another strong showing from rising star Junior Nsemba, who caused the Huddersfield defence problems across the 80 minutes.

Bevan French was involved in a lot of the good play and gets our man of the match.

Strong second half showing

It was another dominant second half from the reigning champions, having scored four unanswered second half tries in the previous round.

With a 12-6 scoreline at the break, Wigan raced away for 36 more points against the Giants – six tries - for a convincing win over Ian Watson’s outfit.

Winger Marshall completed his hat-trick in the second half and was joined on the scoresheet by a brace from French and Abbas Miski, alongside a score from Kruise Leeming.

Top of the Super League table

The victory lifts Matt Peet’s side to the top of the Super League table on points difference, rising above St Helens and Warrington Wolves.