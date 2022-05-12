Huddersfield Giants V Wigan Warriors preview: Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game

Wigan Warriors travel to the John Smith's Stadium to take on Huddersfield Giants

Both sides will head into this game in high spirits, after booking their places in the final Challenge Cup at the weekend.

Matty Peet’s knocked out St Helens, while Huddersfield overcame Hull KR at Elland Road.

Before the sides meet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 28, they will go head-to-head in Super League this evening.

The Opposition:

Huddersfield have won six of their opening 11 Super League games so far this season and currently sit fifth in the table.

They comfortably beat Hull KR 25-4 at Elland Road during the weekend’s triple-header, but before that they had only won one of their last four.

Following a draw with Leeds, and defeats to St Helens and Warrington, they narrowly beat Wakefield 14-12 at Belle Vue.

The Coach:

Ian Watson is currently enjoying his second season with the Giants, after joining the club last year.

The former Wales international started his coaching career with Swinton Lions, before spending a lengthy spell with Salford Red Devils.

In his last two seasons at the AJ Bell, he guided the club to the Grand Final and the Challenge Cup final, ultimately losing both.

Key Men:

Luke Yates is Huddersfield’s second top scorer so far this season, with six tries in Super League.

Meanwhile, Tui Lolohea is the Giant’s creative spark with 13 assists so far this season.

Previous Meeting:

The two sides went head-to-head at the DW Stadium earlier this season, with Matty Peet’s side coming out on top.

Liam Farrell claimed a brace for the Warriors, while Jake Bibby and John Bateman were on the scoresheet as well.

Final Thoughts:

This is a good opportunity for the two teams to analyse each other up close ahead of the Challenge Cup final.

Both teams will want to be in the best form possible heading into the showpiece event at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Due to a short turnaround, either side may struggle at times during the game, and winner could be the team who conserves energy the best.