Hull FC boss Tony Smith names strong 22-man squad ahead of Wigan Warriors friendly

It will be the final action of pre-season for both the Black & Whites and the reigning Super League champions ahead of the 2024 Super League season kicking off later in February.

Six of Hull’s new recruits are set to feature on Sunday in Nu Brown, Herman Ese’ese, Franklin Pele, Jayden Okunbor, Jack Ashworth and Jack Walker.

Wigan take on Hull FC this Sunday, February 4, at the MKM Stadium

Having retired at the end of the 2023 season, ex-Wigan prop Taylor has also been named in Hull’s squad.

The 32-year-old enjoyed two seasons at the DW Stadium, claiming the double in 2013 with the Challenge Cup and the Super League trophy under then head coach Shaun Wane.

He made 54 appearances in Cherry & White before joining his boyhood club, enjoying an eight-year spell at the MKM Stadium.

Warriors head coach Matt Peet says he will also name a strong squad for the visit, having named a mixed side for the friendly against Wakefield Trinity.

The forward pack named at Belle Vue is set to be joined by the first-team’s outside-backs for the final hit out of pre-season, with a 2:00pm kick-off.

Wigan will then get their title-defending campaign underway at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Saturday, February 17.