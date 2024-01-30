Mike Cooper set for reserves run out as Warriors coach delivers early Hull FC team news

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Warriors will travel to the MKM Stadium on Sunday, February 4, for Scott Taylor’s testimonial as part of their final preparations for the upcoming season.

A strong forward pack that was named against Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue is set to be joined by first-team outside-backs, while prop forward Cooper alongside Abbas Miski will continue their respective return from injuries with a game for the club’s reserves in February.

Prop forward Mike Cooper is expected to feature for Wigan's reserves later in February as he returns from injury

Cooper, 35, is set for his first minutes since suffering a serious knee injury during last year’s Good Friday win over St Helens at the DW Stadium.

Meanwhile, Lebanon international Miski is also set to play for the reserves as he continues his recovery from an MCL injury picked up during last year’s Grand Final, as well as undergoing a clean-up on his knee in December.

Peet explained: “We’ll have our full strength team against Hull ready for the start of the season, apart from Abbas Miski and Mike Cooper.

“Those two will look to get some minutes in during a reserves fixture next week.

“This week gives them an opportunity to continue working closely and monitored by the physios and the strength and conditioning staff without putting them into a full on game.

“We’ll leave that for another week, so they can have another full week’s training before that.”

The reigning Super League champions will then have a weekend free from games before starting their new campaign with a trip to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle against Castleford Tigers in round one.

“We always like to have a friendly and then a weekend off after another intense week of training,” Peet continued.

“It gives us a chance to fix up what this game highlights.

“It works out really well for us.

“It’ll be a strong team and I’m expecting the same from Hull FC in what should be a good occasion.”

Sunday’s friendly will celebrate former Warriors prop Taylor’s distinguished career, having been granted a 12-month testimonial by the Rugby Football League last February.

The ex-England international retired at the end of 2023 following an eight-year spell with boyhood club Hull FC, hanging up the boots with more than 300 career appearances.

Having made his debut in 2009 with Hull KR, Taylor enjoyed 54 appearances in Cherry & White between 2013 and 2014, achieving the double in his first season to lift the Super League trophy and the Challenge Cup.

Peet commented: “I think the career Scott has had has been very deserving. He’s a proud Hull man and I feel the city will turn out in numbers for him.

“He’s achieved most things in the sport and I’m sure when he started his career, he’d have been happy with how it turned out.