His side produced a 31-22 victory in the game at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Hodgson believes the commitment of his players helped the Black and Whites claim the two points.

He said: “I’m really pleased with the win. I felt, even going in at half time, the scoreline didn’t dictate how dominant we were.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brett Hodgson

“To be fair, Wigan came to play as well, they were very physical and threw everything at us. Our boys responded well.

“I think guys like Bevan French and Jai Field can hurt you at some stage. There was a moment just before half time when they got the charge down and Field went running through the middle part of the pitch.

“If we weren’t willing to get numbers round the ball at that time then he would’ve scored, but we were so that’s pleasing.

"It was a really good effort to make sure we stopped that try.