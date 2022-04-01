Hull FC: Brett Hodgson says his side have lessons to learn following the defeat to Wigan Warriors
Hull FC head coach Brett Hodgson says his side will learn lessons from the 19-18 defeat to Wigan Warriors.
Harry Smith stepped up with a late drop goal to give the home team a narrow victory at the DW Stadium.
Hodgson was pleased with the work rate of his team, but believes they ran out of steam towards the end of the match.
He said: “It was a tough contest, I’m disappointed. I’m unbelievably proud of our effort off this short turnaround, we only had the captains run to prepare for it.
“A lot of this game was about getting up mentally, and I thought we did that. Early on we had to defend too much, which then cost us with the energy battle at the end. We probably weren’t clinical enough to shut it out because I thought we had more than enough chances.
“We are still learning about each other and certain parts of the game, but I’m proud of the effort.
“A class player in the opposition (Jai Field) hurt us twice. We spoke about stopping him, but it’s harder to do than it is just to talk about it. We will learn lessons from today, we are heading in the right direction, I have no doubt about that.
“We are disappointed because we felt we were in a position to win, I think the tries we did concede were quite easy for them to score. Those moments in these games hurt, we have to be aware that we have to be good for the 80 minutes.”