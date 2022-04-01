Harry Smith stepped up with a late drop goal to give the home team a narrow victory at the DW Stadium.

Hodgson was pleased with the work rate of his team, but believes they ran out of steam towards the end of the match.

He said: “It was a tough contest, I’m disappointed. I’m unbelievably proud of our effort off this short turnaround, we only had the captains run to prepare for it.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brett Hodgson says his side ran out of energy towards the end of the game against Wigan Warriors

“A lot of this game was about getting up mentally, and I thought we did that. Early on we had to defend too much, which then cost us with the energy battle at the end. We probably weren’t clinical enough to shut it out because I thought we had more than enough chances.

“We are still learning about each other and certain parts of the game, but I’m proud of the effort.

“A class player in the opposition (Jai Field) hurt us twice. We spoke about stopping him, but it’s harder to do than it is just to talk about it. We will learn lessons from today, we are heading in the right direction, I have no doubt about that.