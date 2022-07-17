His side suffered a 60-0 loss at the DW Stadium, with Bevan French going over for a record-breaking seven tries.
Hodgson states the heavy result was down to a lack of quality in his side, with a number of players missing.
He said: “Wigan were exceptional, it was pretty much men vs boys for the majority of the contest.
“Wigan were hot, it just shows pure speed can kill a team.
“I’m disappointed, and there are obviously reasons for our performance, but it’s still not good enough.
“The effort was there in moments, but the connection wasn’t. I just think we lacked quality.
“When Patrick Mago is carrying it 30 metres from the kick off, you can see what happens when you’ve got that experience running at a weakened team.
“The boys are all hurting extremely and rightly so. We have to pick ourselves up and respond.”