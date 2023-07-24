The Robins progressed to the final after Brad Schneider kicked the winning drop-goal in golden point to give the Yorkshire club a 11-10 victory at Headingley.

Wigan played the majority of the second half with 12-men after Shorrocks made contact with the head of Mikey Lewis using his shoulder.

"I haven’t had a good look at it,” Peters said.

Willie Peters

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don’t know if it was a red, maybe 10 minutes to be honest.

"It was one of those that I felt was a definite 10, but I don’t know if it was a red.

"When I looked at the replay really quickly, my first thought was 10.

"Mikey (Lewis) was okay. We’ve had a lot of HIAs this year, if anything was wrong with him then our doctors would’ve been onto that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull KR will now face Leigh Leopards in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley, after Adrian Lam’s beat St Helens 12-10 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

"It’s cool,” Peters added.

"Leigh are doing some wonderful things this year. Coming up from the Championship, they’ve got a quality team.

"Hull KR aren’t known as one of the bigger clubs either, so to have two teams like that in a Wembley final is great for the game.

"It’s proving to be an even competition.