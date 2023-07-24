News you can trust since 1853
Hull KR 11-10 Wigan Warriors: Willie Peters gives his verdict on Joe Shorrocks' red card in the Challenge Cup semi-final

Willie Peters believes it was a harsh decision to show Joe Shorrocks a red card in the Challenge Cup semi-final tie between Hull KR and Wigan Warriors.
By Amos Wynn
Published 24th Jul 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read

The Robins progressed to the final after Brad Schneider kicked the winning drop-goal in golden point to give the Yorkshire club a 11-10 victory at Headingley.

Wigan played the majority of the second half with 12-men after Shorrocks made contact with the head of Mikey Lewis using his shoulder.

"I haven’t had a good look at it,” Peters said.

"I don’t know if it was a red, maybe 10 minutes to be honest.

"It was one of those that I felt was a definite 10, but I don’t know if it was a red.

"When I looked at the replay really quickly, my first thought was 10.

"Mikey (Lewis) was okay. We’ve had a lot of HIAs this year, if anything was wrong with him then our doctors would’ve been onto that.”

Hull KR will now face Leigh Leopards in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley, after Adrian Lam’s beat St Helens 12-10 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

"It’s cool,” Peters added.

"Leigh are doing some wonderful things this year. Coming up from the Championship, they’ve got a quality team.

"Hull KR aren’t known as one of the bigger clubs either, so to have two teams like that in a Wembley final is great for the game.

"It’s proving to be an even competition.

"Getting to the final is amazing for the players- they did it, not me.”

