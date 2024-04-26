Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Right edge a work in progress

Wigan’s right edge needs improvements after failing to impress at Craven Park, conceding two tries to Ryan Hall and Oliver Gildart, with the centre scoring against his former club.

Back-rower Junior Nsemba is a new inclusion to that edge following the long-term injury to Willie Isa, while Adam Keighran and Abbas Miski must improve their defence as a pair in a new combination following the signing of the Australian.

Wigan Warriors fell to a defeat to Hull KR at Craven Park

Those improvements will be needed quickly with the two sides set to go head-to-head again later in May for a place in the Challenge Cup final.

Hull KR win middle battle

In a rare sight of the season so far, Wigan’s pack were dominated by their opposition – especially in the first half.

There were some improvements in the second half that included the two tries, but Willie Peters’ outfit pretty much dominated every department.

An even rarer sight was watching Liam Farrell miss tackles, with two crucial moments leading to Hull KR tries - the first a powering charge from Sauaso Sue close to the line for the opening score, before Peta Hiku stepped the veteran back-rower in the lead up to his long-range try.

An off night for the Warriors.

Ethan Havard returns

Ethan Havard made his return to the field for the first time since reinjuring his hamstring during last year’s Grand Final in October.

The 23-year-old England international featured from the interchange bench in a welcomed return for the Warriors, adding even more squad competition to their pack.

Luke Thompson meanwhile played 66 minutes before his first break - although as mentioned, KR’s pack ultimately dominated on the night.

Jai Field the spark in a poor attacking display

Jai Field was given a rest last week against Castleford and looked back to full fitness against Hull KR with the full-back trying to spot gaps at every opportunity - although it was an overall poor display in attack for the visitors.

The half-backs struggled to click and almost every attacking chance was predictable - and even when things went right, such as Liam Marshall’s break, it went wrong.

Head coach Matt Peet has rested spine players in recent weeks and that may come back to haunt the World Club champions in the short-term - but there’s still a long season to go yet.

Winger Miski and captain captain Farrell scoring the only tries for Wigan in the defeat, with the latter a late consolation.

Duo reach milestones in defeat

Bevan French and Harry Smith both reached personal milestones in the defeat.

Superstar French, who recently committed his future until the end of 2028, made his 100th club appearance and assisted Miski with a fantastic looping pass for Wigan’s opening try.