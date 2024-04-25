Wigan Warriors prop Sam Eseh suffers injury setback during loan spell
The 20-year-old prop made his return to the field for Wigan’s reserves in the recent 36-6 victory over Castleford, having suffered a hamstring injury during a reserves pre-season match against Huddersfield Giants.
He linked up with Craig Lingard’s West Yorkshire outfit earlier this week on a two-week loan deal and was named in the club’s 21-man squad to face London Broncos in Super League Round 9.
However, the Tigers head coach has revealed that the youngster has suffered a slight setback on his hamstring during their captain’s run.
Explaining the situation, Lingard said: “Unfortunately, he’s just pulled out in the team warm-up today.
"He’s going to be missing this week, so that’s a bit of a blow for us.
"We brought him in for a bit of an impact, but unfortunately he’s going to miss out.
Asked if it could rule him out of next week’s game against Leigh Leopards as well, the Castleford boss continued: “Potentially. He’s come back from a hamstring injury and he just felt it cramp up this morning in the team run, so we’re not going to push him through that and get him in the game and then five or 10 minutes into the game and it goes completely, it pushes him back another eight or 10 weeks.
“As staff and talking to Sam as well, the best route is to pull him out of the game and we’l go in with 17 fit blokes.”
