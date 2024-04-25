Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 20-year-old prop made his return to the field for Wigan’s reserves in the recent 36-6 victory over Castleford, having suffered a hamstring injury during a reserves pre-season match against Huddersfield Giants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Eseh joined Wigan Warriors ahead of 2024 from Wakefield Trinity on a two-year deal

However, the Tigers head coach has revealed that the youngster has suffered a slight setback on his hamstring during their captain’s run.

Explaining the situation, Lingard said: “Unfortunately, he’s just pulled out in the team warm-up today.

"He’s going to be missing this week, so that’s a bit of a blow for us.

"We brought him in for a bit of an impact, but unfortunately he’s going to miss out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if it could rule him out of next week’s game against Leigh Leopards as well, the Castleford boss continued: “Potentially. He’s come back from a hamstring injury and he just felt it cramp up this morning in the team run, so we’re not going to push him through that and get him in the game and then five or 10 minutes into the game and it goes completely, it pushes him back another eight or 10 weeks.