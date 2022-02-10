The Robins welcome Matty Peet’s side to Craven Park on Friday night, with both s ides looking to get off to a good start.

Smith says the match will give him a good indication of what his team will need to work on this season.

He said: “It’s a big game, they’re one of the biggest names in the world of rugby league.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Smith

“It’s a great test that we will look forward to seeing where we are at and what levels we are competing at from the start.

“It probably took us a while to warm to it last year, we didn’t have the greatest of starts last year, so it’s not make or break.

“But it will certainly give us a good indication of how much we need to improve and in which areas.

“I don’t think any team will be at their very very best in round one, the weather is not usually conducive to great rugby league at this time of the year, especially with us all being a bit rusty.

“Some of my guys have had two half games, so won’t be fully match fit yet, but it’s the same for everyone.”