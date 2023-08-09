Kaide Ellis hopes to repay Wigan Warriors and Matty Peet for the belief they have shown in him

The prop, who is currently enjoying his second season in Super League, has recently penned a new three-year deal with the club, which will keep him at the DW Stadium until at least the end of 2026.

Ellis hopes he will be able to improve his game further in the next few years and help the club to achieve more success.

“It was in the pipeline for a while trying to get it done,” he said.

Kaide Ellis

“I was quite happy that Matty (Peet) wanted me to stick around for three years- I wasn’t expecting that to be honest.

“I’m very grateful that the club has shown some faith in me and believe in what I can do.

“Hopefully I can add a few more trophies, keep improving and bring success to the club.

“The more games I’ll play, the better I’ll get.

“The coaching staff are perfect, and the playing group suits me as well.

“Matty can get the best out of me. He has tough conversations and knows what I need to do.

“He just pushes me and challenges me, which is what I need.

“You’ll definitely see a lot more improvement in the next three years.

“My first season was an adjustment period, just finding my feet, but I know this campaign would be so much better for me.

“I’m used to it now so I’m just kicking on.”

Since arriving in England ahead of the 2022 season, Ellis states he’s enjoyed life in England off the pitch as well as on it.

“It’s been a lot easier than what I thought,” he added.

“I’ve not been homesick, but I’ve been very lucky to have family and friends coming over to visit.

“I do a lot of socialising when I do go back, which makes it all worth it.

“I feel good living in Manchester and playing for Wigan.

“It feels a lot like Sydney and has the city feel that I’m used to- the lifestyle is very similar.